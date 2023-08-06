Exclusive videos from the most ‘expensive wedding’ in Ghana lands online

- Advertisement -

The picturesque landscape of the Aburi Botanical Gardens came alive with vibrant colours and rich cultural traditions as the Omanye Royal Kingdom celebrated the union of their beloved Prince Alvin and his beautiful bride, Shantel.



The wedding ceremony of the young couple has quickly become the talk of town.



As seen in the trending videos which are fast-circulating online, the engagement ceremony set the stage for the grand celebration, where the royal family proudly showcased their cultural heritage and time-honoured traditions.



Evidently, the air was filled with joy and excitement throughout the mega event as guests witnessed the union of the two souls destined to embark on a lifelong journey together.

In one of the most popular videos from the ceremony, Shantel, the radiant bride, charmed everyone with her grace and elegance.



For the lavish white wedding at the Anagkazo Bible and Ministry Training Centre in Mampong, Akuapim, she chose simple yet classy outfits that perfectly complemented her beauty.



The choice of attire highlighted the essence of her personality while paying homage to her cultural roots.

The couple’s royal wedding was an awe-inspiring sight to behold as Prince Alvin and Shantel looked like characters straight out of a fairy tale.

Beyond the grandeur of the event, the love between Prince Alvin and Shantel was palpable. Their bond seemed to transcend the ornate settings and the splendour of the occasion, radiating a genuine and ethereal glow.



Their union signified not only the joining of two hearts but also the merging of their families and the future of the Omanye Royal Kingdom.

It’s believed that over half a million dollars was spent on the grand union.

Watch the videos below to know more…

