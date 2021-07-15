- Advertisement -

Moesha Buduong has been trending in the news for a few days now after her conversion to a staunch Christian.

Following her repentance, a lot of explanations have come out as the main reason why she ditched her old ways to follow Christ.

One of the explanations was that her alleged rich Nigerian boyfriend had exchanged her soul for wealth after sleeping with her.

Despite that rumour, some of her friends have come to her defence saying none of the rumours is true.

Well, we have chanced upon a video of the repented slay queen spending quality time with an unknown man believed to be her Nigerian boyfriend.

In the video, Moesha dancing with her alleged boyfriend in a nightclub before going on a boat cruise where she was captured shaking her backside.

Watch the video below:

