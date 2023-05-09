Video of the lady with the heaviest ‘bortos’ in Ghana goes viral and receives mixed reactions

- Advertisement -

Sheena Gakpe, a popular actress from Ghana on TikTok who has been crowned as the queen of bortos in Ghana has flaunted her curves by posting videos of herself dancing in alluring form-fitting attire.



The trending clip shows her attractive stature while she danced to upbeat music while wearing the clothes.

READ ALSO: I spent Ghc 166, 568 to enhance my bortos in order to get rich men to date – Slay queen reveals



In the fast-trending video, Gakpe proudly displayed her plus-size frame as she performed to Armadilha by DJ Guélcio Smith in one of the clips.



According to social media users, Hajia Bintu was in a comfortable lead until the emergence of Sheena who has now become the people’s favourite.



She proudly displayed her plus-size frame as she performed to Armadilha by DJ Guélcio Smith in one of the clips.

READ ALSO: It’s now very lucrative to have a big bortos as a lady in Ghana – Christiana Awuni states

READ ALSO: Only unserious men insist on marrying women with big bortos and melons – Counsellor Charlotte Oduro states