Video of the lady with the heaviest ‘bortos’ in Ghana goes viral and receives mixed reactions

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Video of the lady with the heaviest 'bortos' in Ghana goes viral and receives mixed reactions
Sheena Gakpe, a popular actress from Ghana on TikTok who has been crowned as the queen of bortos in Ghana has flaunted her curves by posting videos of herself dancing in alluring form-fitting attire.


The trending clip shows her attractive stature while she danced to upbeat music while wearing the clothes.

In the fast-trending video, Gakpe proudly displayed her plus-size frame as she performed to Armadilha by DJ Guélcio Smith in one of the clips.


According to social media users, Hajia Bintu was in a comfortable lead until the emergence of Sheena who has now become the people’s favourite.


She proudly displayed her plus-size frame as she performed to Armadilha by DJ Guélcio Smith in one of the clips.

@call_me_sheena #call_me_sheena #kimsheena1 #fyp? #ewetiktokers ? Armadilha – Guélcio Smith

