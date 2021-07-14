Actress turned musician Yaa Jackson has finally made a name for herself as one bad girl to have stormed the industry in recent time.

In a new viral we’ve sighted on social media, the one-time innocent actress is seen smoking shisha like nobody’s business or maybe Reggae legend Bob Marley handed over to her.

The video shows the musician wearing a white short dress as she laid on a green couch while having fun with the Shisha.

After inhaling, Jackson did not discharge the smoke through her mouth but did it through her nose.

Watch the video below:

Some netizens are of the view that despite her being a popular figure in the country, her father is failing to keep her in check and this might result in something terrible in future.

Check some comments below:

shornvibes: “Time wasters.tomorrow she too will come tell us she’s repented like we all go out the president’s wives aside and deal with her????????????”

yvonnetakyiofficial: “Eiiii future wives paaa”

officialbraromeo: “Life is not all about youthful hood but also adulthood,some forget what we do today can affect us in the future?.”

am_missaabena: “They will finish all this nonsense by influencing unsuspecting young girls and later come and say they have found Jesus ???????”