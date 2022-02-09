type here...
Video of Yvonne Nelson ‘playing’ with Kofi Adjorlolo’s huge cucumber pops up online

By Kweku Derrick
Yvonne Nelson and Kofi Adjorlolo
A video of Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson seemingly giving fellow actor Kofi Adjorlolo a hand job in the bedroom has surfaced on social media.

The cunning video was recorded by Yvonne while the two were in bed on the set of a movie shoot and was released to, perhaps, create a buzz about the yet-to-be-released project.

The short clip captures the moment Yvonne Nelson dips her hands into Kofi Adjorlolo’s boxer shorts while he lay prostrate on a bed.

She playfully swings her hands up and down to make it appear that she was giving him sexual gratification in his boxers, while the production crew professionally directed the action.

Social media users have been thrown into a frenzy over what that particular scene could entail.

Watch the video below

We can’t wait to see this movie!

    Source:GHPage

