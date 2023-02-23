A sorrowful video of the moment the late Rev Anthony Kwadwo Boakye exposed how he was refused urgent medical care when he took ill has surfaced online.

Confirmation came from his church that the head pastor of the Resurrection Power New Generation Church died at about 2 am Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital where he was on admission.

As you may already know, Rev Boakye was suddenly taken ill and struck down by a stroke in the early hours of Saturday 23rd October 2021.

A statement by his church following his demise said, “he was initially rushed to a private medical facility to see his personal doctor at Dansoman and subsequently taken on admission to a health facility at East Legon for further medical attention.”

As his general well-being improved, Rev. Boakye resumed his pastoral activities by giving virtual sermons from his home on Sundays until he physically appeared in church on New Year’s Eve to lead in the church service himself.

But in a video of Rev. Boakye addressing his congregation on the first Sunday of 2023, he issued a stern warning to some personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces and the Ghana Police Service for allegedly refusing to allow him to be taken to the hospital when he was ill.

“What happened to me I cannot hide it, I’m happy and I’m sad at the same time. I was very fit, I came to do a deliverance service on Friday, and when I got to the house I was dying, how? They should take me to the hospital [but] they said no, why?“

According to the man of God, he could not hide the pain he went through on his sick bed.

He said that the soldiers and police who were meant to protect him prevented him from being taken to the hospital for reasons only known to them.

“The soldiers that came to protect me have sinned against God, they should come and beg me. I have returned so gather yourselves and come and apologize to me for coming to guide me and preventing people from taking me to the hospital. You have sinned against God,” Rev Boakye said.