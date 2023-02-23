The leader of Resurrection Power New Generation Church, Reverend Anthony Kwadwo Boakye, has been confirmed dead.

The sad news which has since taken over social media trends confirms that the man God passed away yesterday afternoon, Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

According to reports, the powerful man of God who has been bedridden for close to a year now died at the hospital where he was receiving treatment.

Following the devastating news, the family of the late man of God has stormed the premises of Resurrection Power New Generation church to host a press conference to brief the media.

While interacting with the media, one of the nieces of Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye made some remarks which suggest the man of God’s wife should be blamed for his departure from Earth.

Just as she was about to go into the deep details which make her suspect the man of God’s wife played a role in the death of her uncle, she got possessed by the holy spirit and was immediately whisked away by some other family members who were present.

Unfortunately, the niece who has accused and blamed Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye’s wife of having a hand in her uncle’s death wasn’t able to throw more light on her claims as to why she believes the man of God’s death isn’t natural.

