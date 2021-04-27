type here...
Video: Sakawa boys caught on camera bathing on top of a bridge at daytime

By Mr. Tabernacle
Sakawa boys on bridge bathing
Sakawa boys on bridge bathing
Wonders shall never end. The day starts and ends with some shocking news.

In yet another shocking video, 3 boys, apparently, Sakawa boys have been caught on camera bathing on a bridge in broad daylight at the stare of passerby’s.

They could be seen washing down their body with soap and water. The 3 supposed Sakawa boys did not exhibit any act of shame to the people who stood to watch.

The boys bathing in the daytime on that bridge is believed by many to be some ritual activities given to them by their deity to gain quick money.

Watch the video below;

This video comes exactly four days after some 3 boys were seen at the cemetery bathing apparently for money ritual purposes.

These unidentified guys bathed bare-chested with a red piece of cloth wrapped around their waist with the rain as their source of water amid using sponge and soap.

READ ALSO: Video: 3 boys taped bathing at the cemetery for money ritual purpose

Source:GHPAGE

