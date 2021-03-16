type here...
Video of Wizkid and Moesha all loved-up on her birthday
Video of Wizkid and Moesha all loved-up on her birthday

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Wizkid Moesha
Wizkid Moesha
Moesha Boduong has posted a video from her star-studded birthday celebration, and this time it features one of Africa’s biggest faces.

In a video on her Instagram page, Moesha shared her time with Grammy Award-winning act Wizkid during her birthday.

From the video, Wizkid and Mo could be seen getting all cosy for the camera, and this has got fans talking.

The Afrobeat Superstar took the time to wish the actress and photo model a happy birthday while tickling the actress on the neck.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

As usual, some fans have started speculations that the Starboy may have gotten his ”piece of the meat” from the curvaceous socialite.

SEE REACTIONS BELOW:

Meanwhile, Wizkid and Burna Boy have been celebrated across Africa after they got recognised for their work at the 63rd edition of the Grammy Awards.

Source:GHPAGE

