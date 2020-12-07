type here...
Video of a pregnant woman near labour casting her vote before delivery

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
pregnant woman votes before delivery
pregnant woman votes before delivery
A pregnant woman near labour defied the odds as she insisted on voting before going back to the hospital to deliver.

The incident said to have taken place at a polling station in Suhum has got everyone talking about the pregnant woman’s bravery and patriotism.

After being sent to the hospital because her time was due, she told hospital officials that she would return to deliver after exercising her franchise.

The woman went to the polling station, observed all the necessary COVID-19 protocols, and cast her ballot before making her way back to the hospital.

Looking all frail and worn out, she crept towards the ballot box and voted.

SEE PICTURES BELOW:

Pregnant woman votes
Pregnant woman votes
Pregnant woman votes
pregnant woman votes

In a video sighted on Adom online, the woman in question hit the Kofidja polling station to cast her vote.

For a woman in such shape to have gone through the pain just to play her role as a true citizen, there is hence no excuse for anyone not to vote in today’s polls.

Source:GHPAGE

