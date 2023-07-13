Village chief whipped by his people for stealing money meant for the construction of wells

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

An unprincipled village chief has been severely reprimanded by his people for stealing the money meant for the construction of wells in his village.

According to sources, an NGO donated a huge sum of money to the village for the construction of wells.

But this dishonourable chief saw it as an avenue to steal the money and spend it on his own personal pieces of stuff.

In a trending video, the elderly chief can be seen tied to a coconut tree and receiving strong lashes on his bare back.

The short clip which was first shared on Twitter by @RealOludah was captioned as;

A village chief being whipped by his people for stealing money meant for construction of wells. A just reward for corruption & dishonesty you may agree. Is our criminal justice system too lenient in issues of corruption, or do we resort to these traditional methods of penance?

