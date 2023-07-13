Broken heart? Ayisha Modi finally talks about marriage to Abass Sariki (Video)

- Advertisement -

Recall that about two months ago, Abass Sariki granted an exclusive interview with Sammy Kay Media where he emphatically stated that he isn’t married to Ayisha Modi.

Prior to this, Ayisha Modi had announced to the whole world that she was married to the real estate mogul.

Following this revelation from Abass Sariki, a lot of trolls took to the internet to ridicule Ayisha Modi for lying about her affair with the respected public figure just to boost her social status.

After months of silence, Ayisha Modi has finally addressed the issue.

In an interview, Ayisha Modi explained that she hasn’t snatched Abass Sariki from his wife as earlier purported.

According to Ayisha Modi, since Abass Sariki can marry 4 wives, it’s not a crime to be his second, third or fourth wife.

Ayisha Modi also bragged that men are crying and begging for her love because she’s a hardworking-established lady.

