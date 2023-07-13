type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentBroken heart? Ayisha Modi finally talks about marriage to Abass Sariki (Video)
Entertainment

Broken heart? Ayisha Modi finally talks about marriage to Abass Sariki (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Broken heart Ayisha Modi finally talks about marriage to Abass Sariki (Video)
- Advertisement -

Recall that about two months ago, Abass Sariki granted an exclusive interview with Sammy Kay Media where he emphatically stated that he isn’t married to Ayisha Modi.

Prior to this, Ayisha Modi had announced to the whole world that she was married to the real estate mogul.

Following this revelation from Abass Sariki, a lot of trolls took to the internet to ridicule Ayisha Modi for lying about her affair with the respected public figure just to boost her social status.

After months of silence, Ayisha Modi has finally addressed the issue.

READ ALSO: Guy stabs friend to death over $3000 scam money

Broken heart Ayisha Modi finally talks about marriage to Abass Sariki (Video)

In an interview, Ayisha Modi explained that she hasn’t snatched Abass Sariki from his wife as earlier purported.

According to Ayisha Modi, since Abass Sariki can marry 4 wives, it’s not a crime to be his second, third or fourth wife.

Ayisha Modi also bragged that men are crying and begging for her love because she’s a hardworking-established lady.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Lady sheds massive tears after finding out that the guy she rejected has married another woman

READ ALSO: Ghanaians react as Nana Agradaa gets arrested again

    Source:GHpage

    TODAY

    Thursday, July 13, 2023
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    81.5 ° F
    81.5 °
    81.5 °
    71 %
    2.9mph
    91 %
    Thu
    81 °
    Fri
    81 °
    Sat
    80 °
    Sun
    80 °
    Mon
    78 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways