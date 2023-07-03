type here...
Vivian Jill shares photos with her mother and family

By Qwame Benedict
Vivian Jill shares photos with her mother and family
Popular actress Vivian Jill Lawrence has shared stunning photos with her mother and other family members.

Vivian Jill is noted for sharing photos of herself and her children on her official and verified Instagram handle but this time around, she went higher by sharing photos of her extended family.

The mother of two was spotted at home with other family members while wearing all white.

Also Read: “I now sell charcoal” – Vivian Jill exclusively reveals

She was positioned behind her mother, who was sitting in front of the actress wearing a black and white dress, in the first picture. The actress grinned as she encircled her mother’s neck with both of her hands.

The mother and daughter were positioned similarly in the second slide, except this time the actress had her head cocked to the left.

The images showed how much Vivian Jill and her mother resembled one another. They shared the same face features and physique types, in addition to being the fairest persons in the house.

The additional ones featured various interior shots of the home with Vivian and other family members.

Also Read: “I’ll never apologize to Vivian Jill” – Adu Safowaa emphatically states

See the photos below:

Read More: Vivian Jill shares a picture with her all-grown-up son

    Source:Ghpage

