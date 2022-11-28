- Advertisement -

Controversial Adu Safowaa has categorically stated that she will never apologize to Vivian Jill for saying she’s now obese and how poor hasfion sense.

After Tracey Boakye’s wedding to Mr Badu Ntiamoah, rumours went viral on the internet that the actress snatched her hubby from her godmother (Vivian Jill).

READ ALSO: Hajia4Real didn’t work for her wealth – Adu Safowaa alleges

As the rumours garnered massive engagements on the internet, Adu Safowaa granted an interview with Sammy Kay Media and in the course, she made some uncomfortable remarks about Vivian.

According to Adu Safowaa, Tracey Boakye was able to snatch Mr Badu from Vivian because she refused to take care of her body and now looks sexually unattractive.

Adu Safowaa proceeded to advise Vivian Jill to go under the knife to look sexy and her age because her current bloated physique doesn’t match her age and status.

Although she came under fire for her derogatory comments but she refused to reply to the critics and fans of Vivian Jill who tore her apart with harsh words.

Adu Safowaa has finally thrown more light on her savage comments about Vivian for the first time during an interview with GhPage.

According to her, she will never apologize to her colleague actress because she said nothing but the truth.

She explained that if she apologizes to Vivian Jill, then it means she’s a hypocrite because she spoke facts hence rendering an unqualified apology to her makes no sense.

READ ALSO: Adu Safowaa body shames Vivian Jill; Says Tracey Boakye snatched Frank because she’s more appealing