Veteran actor Prince Yawson popularly known as Waakye has hit the streets to campaign for sitting President Nana Addo.

Waakye who has been in and out of the hospital in recent time due to his ill health was spotted on the streets wearing 4 more 4 Nana T-shirt.

He was with movie producer Socrates Safo in the photo available and they were both holding a flyer and sharing it to the public and asking them to vote for Nana to continue his good works for Ghanaians.

Many people on social media after seeing the photo why Waakye who is sick would risk his life to hit the street to campaign for the NPP who might not even mind him again after the elections.

It would be remembered that recently when he appealed to the public for help to enable him to pay for his hospital bills social commentator Kwame A Plus revealed that he would love to help him pay the bills but the problem is that he(Waakye) is a strong NPP supporter and as such he should contact them for help.

Waakye after some hours responded to A Plus saying the NPP are already helping him foot his bills.