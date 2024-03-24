They warned me to stop talking about Akufo Addo and threatened to kill me- Bongo Ideas speaks for the first time

- Advertisement -

Controversial blogger, Bongo Ideas also known as “I am the devil’s incarnate” has spoken for the first time after he was allegedly kidnapped.

READ ALSO: Funny Face allegedly kills two kids as he hits them with his car

Speaking in a self-recorded video, the controversial entertainment critic confirmed that indeed there was an iota of truth in what Ghanaians heard.

Narrating the story, Bongo Ideas said on 14th March, some men who claimed to be policemen went to his house around 3 am to get him arrested.

According to him, after beating him up, they put a gun at him and threatened to kill him as they told him to say his last prayer.

READ ALSO: Dr. Kwaku Oteng has taken Kuami Eugene’s destiny, he will die soon- Ibrah 1

He went on to say that the alleged police officers warned him to stop talking about the first gentleman of the country, President Akufo Addo.