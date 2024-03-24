type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentThey warned me to stop talking about Akufo Addo and threatened to...
Entertainment

They warned me to stop talking about Akufo Addo and threatened to kill me- Bongo Ideas speaks for the first time

By Razak GHPAGE
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Controversial blogger, Bongo Ideas also known as “I am the devil’s incarnate” has spoken for the first time after he was allegedly kidnapped.

READ ALSO: Funny Face allegedly kills two kids as he hits them with his car

Speaking in a self-recorded video, the controversial entertainment critic confirmed that indeed there was an iota of truth in what Ghanaians heard.

Narrating the story, Bongo Ideas said on 14th March, some men who claimed to be policemen went to his house around 3 am to get him arrested.

According to him, after beating him up, they put a gun at him and threatened to kill him as they told him to say his last prayer.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

READ ALSO: Dr. Kwaku Oteng has taken Kuami Eugene’s destiny, he will die soon- Ibrah 1

He went on to say that the alleged police officers warned him to stop talking about the first gentleman of the country, President Akufo Addo.

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GH PAGE

TODAY

Sunday, March 24, 2024
Accra
clear sky
84.6 ° F
84.6 °
84.6 °
79 %
2.9mph
0 %
Mon
87 °
Tue
87 °
Wed
88 °
Thu
88 °
Fri
83 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more