- Advertisement -

Ghanaian gospel musician Selina Boateng has averred that Nana Agradaa’s repentance was revealed to her by God.

The ‘Alpha & Omega’ hitmaker is of the view that Nana Agradaa’s penitence is a divine manifestation.

Speaking in an interview on Kingdom Plus FM, Selina Boateng stated that Agradaa’s calling was a prophecy that was revealed to her.

According to Selina, she is not surprised that Nana Agradaa has decided to avail herself to the calling of God.

Fetish Priestess Nana Agradaa, popularly known for her ‘Sika Gari’ ritual recently held a press conference after her arrest to announce her repentance.

According to the priestess, she has now given her life to Christ and should now be addressed as an Evangelist.

Agradaa explained that she was baptized before she was arrested by the National Security.

She further added that she decided to accept the calling of God after she escaped prison and was released.

Agradaa, now Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng was arrested by the Police and National Security after she was accused of duping a lot of people using her ‘Sika Gari’ ritual.

Her two television stations namely Thunder TV and Ice1 TV was also shut down for operating without licenses.