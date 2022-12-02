WASSCE 2022: How to check provisional results

- Advertisement -

Follow these steps to check the 2022 WASSCE provisional results as released by the West African Examination Council (WAEC).

You need to know that you can only check your results after purchasing the results checker.

You can buy the results checker from WAEC offices or any available centres like internet cafes etc… or you can also dial the shortcode *800*055# and follow the steps to get the results checker.

Follow These Steps To Check WASSCE Results 2022

Log on to the official WAEC results checker portal [https://ghana.waecdirect.org/] Enter your Index Number. Select the Type of Examination (WASSCE). Select your Examination Year (2022). Enter the Serial Number found on the Voucher. Enter the 12-digit Personal Identification Number (PIN) on your Voucher eg. 012345678912. Confirm your Index Number and Examination Year. This is to ensure that your examination information is correct. Click on Submit and wait for the display in the popup window. This may take several minutes.

WAEC RELEASE 2022 PROVISIONAL RESULTS

Results for the 2022 West Africa Secondary School Certificate Examination have been announced provisionally by the West African Examination Council (WAEC) (WASSCE).

According to a statement released by WAEC on Thursday, the results only apply to students from Ghana who sat the examinations this year.

The exam body claims that candidates can view the results on its website.

However, 8,486 candidates who were accused of damaging school property and indulging in other criminal activity by the Ghana Education Service won’t be able to view their results.

A total of 422,883 candidates from 977 schools, including 203,753 men and 219,130 women, took the tests.

According to WAEC, “This number is 5.25% lower than the 446,352 entrance amount from 2021.”

The statement added, “A total of 2,818 (0.67%) of the candidates who registered were absent from the examination.

The table below provides candidate performance in core subjects as well as a comparison of candidate performance over the previous three years (2020-2022).

Check out the table below..