WASSCE results of Afia Schwarzenegger’s twins leaks (Photos)

- Advertisement -

The WASSCE result for one of the twins of controversial presenter Afia Schwarzenegger has found its way unto social media.

Afia Schwarzenegger some days ago was dared by boxer Bukom Banku aka Africa’s Mayweather to show off the WASSCE results of her twins to prove to Ghanaians that the Free SHS is indeed a good thing.

After Bukom Banku’s post, a lot of netizens mostly NDC supporters, mounted pressure on her to post the results online since other parents who are proud of their children results have done that.

One of such comments from a netizen asked her to use the same vim she used in campaigning for Ghanaians to give Nana Addo 4more years to post the results of her twins.

Afia responded with an insult to the netizen and disclosed that the least grade in her twins’ results was C3 adding that she would only post their results if this netizen also posts his.

See screenshot below:

Afia Schwar

Well, GhPage has intercepted the result for one of the twins identified as Heerdegen Jaime-Ian Geiling and surprisingly there is no C3 in his result as claimed by his loudmouth mum.

See the results below: