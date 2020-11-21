type here...
GhPage Entertainment WASSCE results of Afia Schwarzenegger's twins leaks (Photos)
Entertainment

WASSCE results of Afia Schwarzenegger’s twins leaks (Photos)

By Qwame Benedict
WASSCE results of Afia Schwarzenegger's twins leaks
Afia-Schwar-Twins Result
- Advertisement -

The WASSCE result for one of the twins of controversial presenter Afia Schwarzenegger has found its way unto social media.

Afia Schwarzenegger some days ago was dared by boxer Bukom Banku aka Africa’s Mayweather to show off the WASSCE results of her twins to prove to Ghanaians that the Free SHS is indeed a good thing.

After Bukom Banku’s post, a lot of netizens mostly NDC supporters, mounted pressure on her to post the results online since other parents who are proud of their children results have done that.

One of such comments from a netizen asked her to use the same vim she used in campaigning for Ghanaians to give Nana Addo 4more years to post the results of her twins.

Afia responded with an insult to the netizen and disclosed that the least grade in her twins’ results was C3 adding that she would only post their results if this netizen also posts his.

See screenshot below:

Afia Schwar
Afia Schwar

Well, GhPage has intercepted the result for one of the twins identified as Heerdegen Jaime-Ian Geiling and surprisingly there is no C3 in his result as claimed by his loudmouth mum.

See the results below:

Trending
This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Saturday, November 21, 2020
Accra
few clouds
86 ° F
86 °
86 °
66 %
1.3mph
20 %
Sat
86 °
Sun
87 °
Mon
84 °
Tue
86 °
Wed
84 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News