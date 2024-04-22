Spiritual attack: Watch how a powerful man of God accurately predicted the shocking death of KODA

- Advertisement -

A piece of sad news that went viral on social media yesterday confirmed the tragic passing of award-winning Ghanaian gospel star who performed under the stage name KODA.

As reported, the gospel veteran passed away in the early hours of yesterday after being rushed to the hospital.

Meanwhile, before his death, KODA had made a video where he recounted how he was given the wrong medication which he took for 8 months.

It has been alleged that the wrong medication affected his kidney which consequently caused his shocking demise.

Amidst the mourning, a new video that has surfaced on social media captures the moment a powerful man of God predicted the death of KODA.

In a circulating clip, Rev. Richard Boateng of E-Glory ministries in February of this year, regarding his vision about the death of Ghanaian gospel musician Kofi Owusu Dua Anto, popularly known as KODA.

As stated by the man of God, he saw in the spiritual realms that someone had attacked the gospel star with an arrow.

He later prayed for divine intervention from God to save the soul of the gospel star but unfortunately, he lost his life yesterday.

