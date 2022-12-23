Irene Asamoah Karikari, before becoming Sammy Gyamfi’s mistress, had a lot of fond things to say about the young, vivacious politician.

She took the opportunity to allay the fears of the NDC Communicator by promising him her underlying love for him.

As a staunch politician who has worked in the NDC for some years, Sammy Gyamfi knew much about her but also needed to hear her strong words of assurance from her.

Irene did not only promise to love Sammy Gyamfi but also indicated her highest desire to protect and always keep him.

These words of affirmation were read out when the two shared their vows to seal their marriages.

As a former candidate for the Deputy Women’s Organizer position in the NDC, Irene Asamaoh before becoming Irene Gyamfi said: “I will protect you and love you all the days of my life. I make this covenant in the name of the Father, the Son and of the Holy Spirit.”

Sammy Gyamfi has become the talk of the town, this time not for political reasons. The NDC’s National Communications Director is off the market. He has married.

The private traditional wedding ceremony was hosted inside Chain Homes in Accra on 21st December 2022.

Short videos and pictures that have since gone rife on the internet from the traditional wedding ceremony capturing dignitaries such as ex-president John Mahama Aseidu Nketiah and other NDC bigwigs in attendance.

Videos from his wedding reception have also landed on the internet and as usual, a majority of ladies are drooling over them.

Old and new photos of the bride have surfaced online. Irene Gyamfi is heavily endowed. There has been a conversation about the physique of Mrs Gyamfi.

A new report that is also currently making waves on the internet suggests that Irene is the ex-girlfriend of young Ghanaian business mogul named Kojo Jones.

According to a gossip monger who stormed the DM of notorious Snapchat blogger SelTheBomb, Kojo Jones dumped Irene for his current wife Racheal.

Apparently, Irene was dating Sammy Gyamfi back in KNUST but she later dumped him for Kojo Jones for unknown reasons.

Unfortunately, Kojo Jones served her a hot breakfast which broke her soul for years until reuniting with Sammy Gyamfi for the second time.

See screenshots HERE…