type here...
Subscribe
GhPageSportsWatch: Thiago Silva’s skilful nutmeg on Loftus-Cheek in Chelsea training
Sports

Watch: Thiago Silva’s skilful nutmeg on Loftus-Cheek in Chelsea training

By Albert
Watch: Thiago Silva’s skilful nutmeg on Loftus-Cheek in Chelsea training
- Advertisement -

Thiago Silva, a centre-back for Chelsea, has been one of the top defenders in recent seasons.

Chelsea’s extraordinary success over the previous year and a half has been largely due to his composure and precision in defence, both on and off the ball, as well as his experience.

Thiago Silva is Brazilian, like Neymar and Vinicius Jr, but unlike his more forward-thinking teammates, he doesn’t get to show off his seemingly natural Samba skills.

Thiago was able to show off that part of his game a little bit in training with the Blues, with Ruben Loftus-Cheek as his unfortunate victim.

Loftus-Cheek was one of the midfielders trying to intercept passes during a keep-ball drill.

When he attempted to close off Silva’s passing channels, the Brazilian calmly placed the ball between his legs without batting an eye.

Thiago made an icy motion, staring the camera down before melting into a smile when the midfielder embraced him.

Chelsea’s Twitter page shared the video before tonight’s Champions League match against Lille.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, March 16, 2022
    Accra
    broken clouds
    86.4 ° F
    86.4 °
    86.4 °
    74 %
    3.5mph
    75 %
    Wed
    87 °
    Thu
    87 °
    Fri
    87 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News