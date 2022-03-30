- Advertisement -

President Nana Akufo-Addo has called on the Black Stars to give their all at the 2022 World Cup after they secured a place at the tournament on Tuesday night.

This comes after the men’s senior national team booked a spot in Qatar after a 1-1 draw with Nigeria in Abuja, to qualify on the away goals rule.

Delivering the State of the Nation Address in Parliament, Nana Addo said the exploits of the Black Stars are being celebrated by Ghanaians across the country and that he expects the team to build on this and achieve more success in Qatar later this year.

“Their qualification has brought so much joy to Ghanaians, and we’re looking forward to an outstanding performance in Qatar,” President Akufo-Addo said.

The President earlier called the head coach of the national team, Otto Addo on the phone, to congratulate him and the team personally, and thank them for the “best possible birthday gift.”

He also cheekily suggested that Otto Addo would not be allowed to leave Ghana and return to Dortmund.

“Well done, well done. But when you come in we’re going to kidnap you. We’re not going to allow you to go back to Dortmund. So be very careful when you’re entering, you might not be able to leave again,” Nana Addo.

“It’s the best birthday gift I could have had, the news of your qualification. It’s excellent. I don’t think people are going to sleep tonight. Congratulations to you, the captain, Thomas Partey, and all the boys, and I’m hoping I get to see you when you come in tomorrow [Wednesday].”

The 2022 World Cup kicks off in Qatar in November.