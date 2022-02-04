We gave Ghana $430 million to fight COVID and $130 million to buy vaccines – World Bank exposes gov’t

- Advertisement -

According to World Bank Country Director Pierre Frank Laporte, the World Bank has provided the government of Ghana with $430 million to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to him, the funds were initially allocated to various campaigns aimed at informing and educating Ghanaians about the Covid-19 and its safety protocols.

Speaking on JoyNews’ PM Express on Thursday, Mr Laporte said:

“We’ve provided $430 million to Ghana to fight Covid. And this includes different activities including initially the communication campaign, the sensitization campaign, equipping labs, equipping new facilities to receive patients, to treat patients.’

He also stated that the World Bank provided an additional $130 million specifically for the purchase of vaccines.

While the World Bank was actively supporting Ghana’s Covid-19 fight, it also put several projects in motion to help the country’s economy stay afloat.

These projects, according to Pierre Frank Laporte, are aimed at Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), which are the backbone of Ghana’s economy.

He stated that the Bank has accelerated the disbursement of projects such as the Ghana Economic Transformation projects, which are aimed specifically at SMEs.