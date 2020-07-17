We have to ban Timaya's song "I can't kill myself" from all gyms- Sarkodie

Ghana’s most celebrated rapper, Michael Owusu Addo, famously known as Sarkodie, has requested that hit song “I can’t kill myself” of popular Nigerian musician, Timaya be banned from being played at various gyms.

The question on netizens’ mind right now is why is Sarkodie requesting the song be banned?

We have to ban Timaya’s song “I can’t kill my self from all Gyms” — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) July 17, 2020

The rapper stated in a tweet this morning with many seeing the tweet and were somewhat confused though they are certain there is no beef between the two musicians and found it amusing as well.

Sarkcess Record Label CEO has decided to resume his gym routine upon a recent video where he was spotted hitting the gym.

Well, some believe that probably, the song discourages people from the gym because of the lyrics, “I can’t kill myself”.

Henceforth, perhaps Sarkodie hears this song at the gym a lot, it discourages him from pushing harder since ‘he cannot come and kill himself’.

See some reactions below:

@Kalada12957791: “Why should it be banned, it is their choice of song to use, if it where your song would you want it to be banned in gym hall.”

@GoziOleks_1: “Don’t take it too serious. Its just sarcasm which means people go to gym to exercise, then start playing the song and refuse to exercise again…”

@frank_okeoma: “Never the kind of motivation one needs. How person wan get six packs with that song?”