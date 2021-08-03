- Advertisement -

The suspected killer and alleged boyfriend of a police constable, Sandra Asiedu, who was murdered in cold blood left behind a spine chilling note after reportedly committing the heinous crime, the police have said.

The note which was written with blood on the walls of the blood-drenched room read: “We love together, we die together”.

This was disclosed by the Public Relations Officer for the Savannah Regional Police Command, Inspector Agyekum Owusu, in an interview with Accra-based 3FM.

He said: “When we entered the room we saw an inscription written on the wall with the blood of the lady that ‘we love together and we will die together’.

“Secondly that Sunday evening, the boyfriend told other tenants in the house that he is travelling with the lady to Kumasi and that the lady has gone to town to buy certain items and he is following suit”.

According to the police, the murderer locked the door to the room and bolted after committing the crime. Other tenants, mostly student nurses, were not present at the time the incident took place.

However, Inspector Agyekum Owusu said that one other tenant who was around the house witnessed the boyfriend’s unusual behaviour but did not expect the man to murder the girlfriend.

“The only tenant who was in the house suspected something: the guy would come out and look around and enter the room. Anytime he comes out he will lock the trap door so she suspects something”.

Meanwhile, the police are on a manhunt for the boyfriend of the deceased.

A statement issued by the Ghana Police Service on Monday, August 2, 2021, said the policewoman was been found dead at her home at Damongo in the Savannah Region.

According to the police, the victim was found in a pool of blood with wounds believed to be from knife stabs.

“A police constable (name withheld) has been found dead at her residence at Damongo in the Savannah Region on 2nd August 2021. She was found in a pool of blood with wounds believed to be knife stabs.”

“The body has since been deposited at the West Gonga Hospital, pending investigation. Her boyfriend is highly suspected, and the police are on a manhunt for him.”