“We sacrificed seven mad people before Ghana was able to win the Under-20 World Cup” – Joseph Langabell drops a deep revelation

By Armani Brooklyn
Popular Ghanaian Blackstars fanatic and “jama” leader Joseph Langabell has dropped a very shocking revelation as to how the Black Satellites of Ghana won the 2009 Under-20 world cup.

Speaking on Max TV during a sports discussion, Joseph Langabell emphatically stated that black magic played a crucial role in the success of the formidable Under-20 team which was then captained by Dede Ayew.

According to Joseph Langabell, they are tasked a very powerful sorcerer to give money and gifts to seven mad people in Egypt as a sacrifice if they wanted the Black Satellites to win the World Cup.

Joseph Langabell additionally explained that the assignment was a very difficult one but he and Zakoko were able to deliver exceptional results because Zakoko was able to speak Arabic was also able to identify mad people with ease.

In the dying minutes of the on-air TV discussion, Joseph Langabell admitted that “juju” works in football and people who argue against the effectiveness of vodoo in sports are jokers.

    Source:GHpage

