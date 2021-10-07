We want to marry one man- Beautiful Ghanaian Twins from Sunyani state

- Advertisement -

Two beautiful ladies (twins) from the Upper East Region have got Ghana talking following their decision to settle down with one man and make a life with him for the rest of their lives.

The two ladies identified as L&B have revealed that they are not in any relationship currently because of a certain standard they’ve set for themselves and that is to marry one man who is rich for that matter, a decision they say their family is aware of.

After each separately going into a relationship which both describes as not serious years ago has come to a firm decision of coming together to tie the knot with only one man who apparently will pay two bride prices.

These young and beautiful ladies made these disclosures in an exclusive interview with Nana Rome on Accra FM.

L&B however, announced the kind of man they would want to marry. Both said they want a God-fearing man, one who can take good care of their need and a responsible man.

Despite the societal disdain for their wish, the beautiful twins are determined to achieve the aim of marrying one man and live happily ever after.

The two have been staying together for the past three years since they moved from their original place of stay to Accra in search of greener pastures and does virtually everything together.

Having stayed in Accra for 3 years with no job, L&B said they are planning on venturing into the media business thus, hosting an Entertainment and Fashion Show of their own where they’ll interview people.

L&B are natives of the Upper East Region from the Kusaasi and Kasina tribes. Born and bred in Brong Ahafo specifically Abesim, L&B are the last borns of 7 siblings.