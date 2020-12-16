We will give the NDC free food and drinks to protest for 4 years- NPP communicator

- Advertisement -

Richard Nyamah has volunteered to provide supporters of the NDC food and drinks to aid them in their protests for the next 4 years.

The Deputy Communications Director of the NPP has cheekily stated that he will gladly sponsor the opposition party through their protests.

Reports of protests from irate NDC supporters in Techiman, Bolgatanga, Accra, Kumasi, and Tamale have hit the news after the Electoral Commission’s declaration of the NPP as winners of the 2020 polls.

In an interview on Accra-based Citi TV, Richard Nyamah mentioned that the NDC’s claim that the election was rigged is empty.

The communicator added that the NDC did not have an iota of evidence to back their case in court.

“We can give them protection, we can even give them food to eat and get energy. I am telling you they are finished,” he said.

Furthermore, he said, “They are only blowing hot air. There is nothing that Ex-president Mahama can do today to come back as president. Whether he likes it or not he will stay in opposition for another 4 years. So far they have not given us an iota of evidence, saying they are now going to do a forensic audit.”

Richard claimed that by rejecting the EC’s declaration, Mahama is just trying to gain some sympathy in the eyes of the party members for his reelection as flagbearer in 2024.

He concluded by saying, “Ex-president Mahama is positioning himself to become the automatic leader of the NDC in 2024. The claims ‘election was stolen’, ‘John Mahama won’ is been imprinted in the minds of the supporters. So, why will anyone want to contest him and this is what they are trying to do,” he emphasized.