The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has reacted to a viral video of armed soldiers molesting some residents of Wa, the Upper West Regional capital on Thursday, July 1, 2021.

In a press statement issued today, Friday, July 2, 2021, the GAF said it has already initiated investigations into the “unprofessional conduct” of the officers and will deal with persons found culpable in due course.

“This unprofessional conduct took place at a time the Commanding Officer of the soldiers and the Chairman of the Regional Security Council, were out of town for an official engagement,” the statement read.

“Internal disciplinary measures have been instituted to deal with all those who will be found culpable in this unprofessional conduct by the soldiers.”

The statement also added that the Chief of the Army Staff is leading a high-powered military delegation to Wa to engage traditional and opinion leaders to resolve the issue and also find means to allay the anger of the Wa people.

“In view of the seriousness of the matter, the Chief of the Army Staff is leading a high-powered military delegation to Wa to meet the traditional and opinion leaders to find an amicable way of resolving this unfortunate incident. The delegation will also explore means to assuage the anger of the people and promote good neighborliness.”

On Thursday, July 1, 2021, a video went viral showing armed military officers beating some residents of Wa, allegedly over a missing phone.

According to one eyewitness, one of the soldiers is believed to have boarded what is referred to as “Yellow Yellow” or “Mahama Cambo” and lost his phone.

The incident is said to have started at 1:00 pm and lasted for close to an hour at the Wa main traffic.

The incident comes days after the bloody clash between angry youth and a joint force of police and military officers in Ejura Tuesday, June 29, 2021, over the killing of social activist, Ibrahim ‘Kaaka’ Muhammed.