GhPage Entertainment Wendy Shay should apologize to me for walking out of the interview...
Source:GHPAGE
Entertainment

Wendy Shay should apologize to me for walking out of the interview – Nana Romeo

By Mr. Tabernacle
Nana Romeo of Accra Fm is demanding for an apology from Rufftown Records signee Wendy Shay for walking out of their interview yesterday on live radio.

Nana Romeo in an exclusive interview with ZionFelix noted that Wendy Shay’s attitude towards her was very rude and disrespectful hence demand an apology from her and label.

READ ALSO: Shatta Wale threatens to slap Nana Romeo after his fracas with Wendy Shay (VIDEO)

Further in the interview, he stated that he meant no harm but was just asking a question the populace had been yearning to get an answer to, thinking that was the best moment for her to clear the air but it went another way round.

He continued to say that he would still play Wendy Shay’s songs on live radio whenever he sits behind the radio console to give listeners an experience in radio presenting they would love even if she fails to apologize to him.

WATCH THE INTERVIEW BELOW;

Yesterday, Wendy Shay walked out of her interview with Nana Romeo on Accra Fm after the latter hit her with constant questions about her alleged romantic relationship with manager Bullet.

READ ALSO: Duncan Williams’ son blasts his father for arresting him and calling his mother a witch

Nana Romeo, known for his knack for controversy, sporadically during the interview brought up rumours about Wendy’s alleged relationship with manager Bullet.

Wendy who was irritated by the presenter’s probing asked to be questioned about her craft and her impact so far in the music industry rather than focusing on her private life.

Nana Romeo stated that he had evidence on his phone to prove Wendy is indeed dating Bullet.

READ ALSO: Wendy Shay walks out on Nana Romeo during live interview

Wendy realizing that Nana Romeo was on a mission to throw her under the bus, called him unprofessional, apologised to listeners, and stormed out.

Previous articleDaniel Duncan Williams tells Sista Afia why he went berserk
Next articleI have proofs to show Wendy Shay is having an affair with Bullet – Nana Romeo

RELATED STORIES

Entertainment

I asked Joint 77 and the Militants to learn from Kuami Eugene and Kelvyn boy – Shatta Wale

Qwame Benedict -
Shatta Movement boss Shatta Wale has in his submission this morning with Joint 77 on Hitz FM revealed that he asked his...
Read more
Entertainment

Joint 77 sacked Guinea Ambassador from my house – Shatta Wale

Qwame Benedict -
Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has narrated the story of how one of his Militants Joint 77 sack the Guinea Ambassador from his...
Read more
Entertainment

Ghanaian celebrities who died before the age of 40

Taylor Junior Charles -
People die occasionally but when certain people who have touched souls with their craft and charming personality, it breaks the heart to...
Read more
Entertainment

Shatta Wale sends police to take his car from Joint 77

Qwame Benedict -
Shatta Wale has sent some policemen to take a car he gave out to one of his Militants Joint 77 after their...
Read more
Entertainment

Nana Romeo arrested after he threatened to leak Wendy Shay and Bullet’s sex tape

Qwame Benedict -
Information reaching the news desk of GhPage.com has it that Accra Fm presenter Nana Romeo has been arrested by the Ghana Police...
Read more
Entertainment

Popular actress Beatrice Chinery confirmed dead

Mr. Tabernacle -
Veteran actress Beatrice Chinery, who gained her infamous name 'Miliky Micool' from popular TV sitcom Kejetia is confirmed dead, Ghpage can report.
Read more

Most Read

Entertainment

Video of Duncan-Williams son chilling with naked ladies in a pool surfaces

Qwame Benedict -
The last born of world reknowed preacher Archbishop Duncan Williams identified as Daniel has for weeks now been trending for the wrong...
Read more
Lifestyle

Joy Prime mistakenly shows porn during News broadcast

Qwame Benedict -
One of Ghana's biggest media houses Joy Prime mistakenly aired porn during a news broadcast which sent shocks to their viewers.
Read more
Entertainment

Bulldog arrested for saying his 9-months baby is wiser than the Ghana Police Service

Mr. Tabernacle -
Popular entertainment critic and artist manager, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, known as Bulldog in the showbiz cycles have found himself in the...
Read more
Lifestyle

Kwabena Owusu Agyei arrested by National security during live interview

Qwame Benedict -
Prophet Kwabena Owusu Agyei who is a staunch NDC member has been arrested by some personnel of the National security for some...
Read more
