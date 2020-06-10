Wendy Shay should apologize to me for walking out of the interview – Nana Romeo

- Advertisement -

Nana Romeo of Accra Fm is demanding for an apology from Rufftown Records signee Wendy Shay for walking out of their interview yesterday on live radio.

Nana Romeo in an exclusive interview with ZionFelix noted that Wendy Shay’s attitude towards her was very rude and disrespectful hence demand an apology from her and label.

Further in the interview, he stated that he meant no harm but was just asking a question the populace had been yearning to get an answer to, thinking that was the best moment for her to clear the air but it went another way round.

He continued to say that he would still play Wendy Shay’s songs on live radio whenever he sits behind the radio console to give listeners an experience in radio presenting they would love even if she fails to apologize to him.

Yesterday, Wendy Shay walked out of her interview with Nana Romeo on Accra Fm after the latter hit her with constant questions about her alleged romantic relationship with manager Bullet.

Nana Romeo, known for his knack for controversy, sporadically during the interview brought up rumours about Wendy’s alleged relationship with manager Bullet.

Wendy who was irritated by the presenter’s probing asked to be questioned about her craft and her impact so far in the music industry rather than focusing on her private life.

Nana Romeo stated that he had evidence on his phone to prove Wendy is indeed dating Bullet.

Wendy realizing that Nana Romeo was on a mission to throw her under the bus, called him unprofessional, apologised to listeners, and stormed out.