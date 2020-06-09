Wendy Shay stormed out of her interview with Nana Romeo on Accra 100.5 Fm on Tuesday, 9 June 2020 after the latter battered her with constant questions about her alleged romantic relationship with manager Bullet.

Rumours of the possible amorous relationship between an artiste and their manager seems an everyday story for showbiz industry people today with names like eShun coming to mind.

Wendy Shay has enjoyed a fair share of trolling since breaking out in 2018 with debut single uber driver.

Her career in retrospect has been marred by cyberbullying, media brawls, and alleged scandals. The saying that there is no such thing as bad publicity is popular in show business and Ricky Nana Agyeman, popularly known as Bullet, is known to be one to use scandals and bad press to his advantage.

Nana Romeo, in the interview, mentioned that Wendy Shay had grown a tough skin, particularly from cyberbullying.

The presenter asked about how Wendy started off as a musician, with the songstress revealing that she is a trained nurse who decided to pursue music because she was passionate about it.

She mentioned her mum and her uncle as two of the people that kept her motivated and pumped up about her gift and hence she owes them her success so far in the music industry.

Nana Romeo, known for his knack for controversy, intermittently during the interview brought up rumours about Wendy’s alleged relationship with manager Bullet.

Wendy who was irritated by the presenter’s probing asked to be questioned about her craft and her impact so far in the music industry rather than focusing on her private life.

A relentless Nana Romeo stated that he had evidence on his phone to prove Wendy is indeed dating Bullet. Wendy realizing that Nana Romeo was on a mission to throw her under the bus, called him unprofessional, apologised to listeners, and stormed out.

Nana Romeo was recently in the news for sacking Kidi from an interview because the artiste had reported late. According to the presenter, Kidi’s actions were in disrespect to himself, Accra Fm, and the show he runs considering that it was the second time such an incident had happened.