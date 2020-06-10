Shatta Wale threatens to slap Nana Romeo after his fracas with Wendy Shay (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has dared Accra FM presenter Nana Romeo to try his nonsense with him and he will see what he would do to him.

Nana Romeo has been trending since his interview with Wendy Shay yesterday.

In his interview with Wendy Shay, Nana Romeo tried to find out if she(Wendy) was having an affair with her manager Bullet adding that he has proofs to show.

Wendy who had earlier stated that she wouldn’t want to talk about the relationship with Bullet had to walk out of the studios because the pressure being mounted on her by the presenter was too much.

After the video went viral, a lot of celebrities bashed Nana Romeo for his attitude towards celebrities.

Notable amongst them is Shatta Wale who has in a video reaction revealed that he would slap Nana Romeo if he tries to do that with him.

According to Shatta Wale, the whole problem is with poor Ghanaian artistes who just jump unto any interview.

Watch his reaction below:

He also made the point that he would be glad if Nana Romeo hosts him very soon and ask him such ‘stupid’ questions since he already has many issues around him.