Source:Ghpage.com
Entertainment

Shatta Wale threatens to slap Nana Romeo after his fracas with Wendy Shay (VIDEO)

By Qwame Benedict
Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has dared Accra FM presenter Nana Romeo to try his nonsense with him and he will see what he would do to him.

Nana Romeo has been trending since his interview with Wendy Shay yesterday.

In his interview with Wendy Shay, Nana Romeo tried to find out if she(Wendy) was having an affair with her manager Bullet adding that he has proofs to show.

Also Read: Nana Romeo exposed by popular female presenter

Wendy who had earlier stated that she wouldn’t want to talk about the relationship with Bullet had to walk out of the studios because the pressure being mounted on her by the presenter was too much.

After the video went viral, a lot of celebrities bashed Nana Romeo for his attitude towards celebrities.

Notable amongst them is Shatta Wale who has in a video reaction revealed that he would slap Nana Romeo if he tries to do that with him.

Also Read: Wendy Shay walks out on Nana Romeo during live interview

According to Shatta Wale, the whole problem is with poor Ghanaian artistes who just jump unto any interview.

Watch his reaction below:

He also made the point that he would be glad if Nana Romeo hosts him very soon and ask him such ‘stupid’ questions since he already has many issues around him.

Duncan Williams' son arrested after his abnormal behavior online
Duncan Williams' son blasts his father for arresting him and calling his mother a witch

