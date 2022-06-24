“When there’s flooding, move in with your sisters for a week ” – Minister to Ghanaians

- Advertisement -

The Western Regional Minister has suggested an alternative solution to the perennial flooding that has worsened in recent months.

According to him, the option Ghanaians who live in flood-prone areas must take is to vacate their homes and go lodge with siblings.

He added that citizens should not wait for the government to intervene whenever there is a flood when they could move in with their sisters and brothers for a week.

They could return after the flood has subsided.

“Those who stay in areas that are prone to flooding must always have a plan B, when it starts raining, you should move to your brothers and sisters for a week or two. When the rain subsides, you can return to your homes,” Kwabena Okeyere Darko said.