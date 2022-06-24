type here...
“When there’s flooding, move in with your sisters for a week ” – Minister to Ghanaians

By Albert
Western Regional Minister speaks on perennial flooding
The Western Regional Minister has suggested an alternative solution to the perennial flooding that has worsened in recent months.

According to him, the option Ghanaians who live in flood-prone areas must take is to vacate their homes and go lodge with siblings.

He added that citizens should not wait for the government to intervene whenever there is a flood when they could move in with their sisters and brothers for a week.

They could return after the flood has subsided.

“Those who stay in areas that are prone to flooding must always have a plan B, when it starts raining, you should move to your brothers and sisters for a week or two. When the rain subsides, you can return to your homes,” Kwabena Okeyere Darko said.

