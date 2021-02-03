type here...
GhPage Entertainment When your godson becomes your threesome partner- Hajia4Real's funny reaction to Ayisha...
Entertainment

When your godson becomes your threesome partner- Hajia4Real’s funny reaction to Ayisha Modi’s allegation

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Ayisha Modi Hajia4Real
Ayisha Modi Hajia4Real
- Advertisement -

Hajia4Real has reacted to the now trendy threesome allegation made by Ayisha Modi about her, Shatta Wale and Michy.

Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy’s unofficial PRO have been involved in a back and forth of insults and allegations recently on social media.

During their feud, Ayisha Modi alleged that Shatta Wale and his estranged baby mama as well as Mona Montrage otherwise known as Hajia4Real have had a threesome in the past.

However, Hajia4Real has waded into these rumours with a new post on her Instagram page.

Sharing a photo of herself and Shatta Wale who she refers to as a godson, she wrote, ”When your godson becomes your threesome partner. Eiii Ghana. Y33bl3oo y33bl3 ? #FineGirl ? @shattawalenima.”

Mona’s post suggested that the rumours were nothing but falsehood as she referred to Shatta as her godson.

SEE POST BELOW:

Meanwhile, Shatta Wale to further clarify his relationship with Mona, has also shared a post on his Instagram explaining that his relationship with the latter is genuine friendship with no romantic ties.

We wait to see what Ayisha Modi’s reply to this will be.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, February 3, 2021
Accra
mist
84.2 ° F
84.2 °
84.2 °
84 %
3.5mph
20 %
Wed
84 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News