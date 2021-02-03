When your godson becomes your threesome partner- Hajia4Real’s funny reaction to Ayisha Modi’s allegation

- Advertisement -

Hajia4Real has reacted to the now trendy threesome allegation made by Ayisha Modi about her, Shatta Wale and Michy.

Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy’s unofficial PRO have been involved in a back and forth of insults and allegations recently on social media.

During their feud, Ayisha Modi alleged that Shatta Wale and his estranged baby mama as well as Mona Montrage otherwise known as Hajia4Real have had a threesome in the past.

However, Hajia4Real has waded into these rumours with a new post on her Instagram page.

Sharing a photo of herself and Shatta Wale who she refers to as a godson, she wrote, ”When your godson becomes your threesome partner. Eiii Ghana. Y33bl3oo y33bl3 ? #FineGirl ? @shattawalenima.”

Mona’s post suggested that the rumours were nothing but falsehood as she referred to Shatta as her godson.

SEE POST BELOW:

Meanwhile, Shatta Wale to further clarify his relationship with Mona, has also shared a post on his Instagram explaining that his relationship with the latter is genuine friendship with no romantic ties.



We wait to see what Ayisha Modi’s reply to this will be.