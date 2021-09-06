type here...
GhPageNews'When I hold her I break down into tears' - 20-year-old South...
News

‘When I hold her I break down into tears’ – 20-year-old South African woman who delivered ageing baby opens up

By Kweku Derrick
South African baby
- Advertisement -

The 20-year-old South African woman who went viral recently after giving birth to a baby with a rare ageing disorder has finally reacted to the look of her child.

Ongeziwe Mtshobi, the mentally challenged mother, gave birth at home on 26 June in a village outside Libode, Eastern Cape, to a baby with an extremely rare medical condition called Progeria that causes children to age rapidly.

Progeria, also known as Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome (HGPS) is caused by a mutation (change) in the lamin (LMNA) gene.

Speaking in a recent interview, the young woman lamented that she and her family have become a laughing stock in her community.

“This is my first child, I expected a baby that will make me happy, I don’t know how I will live a life with a child that is already looking this old at two months.”

Ongeziwe says she needs mental counselling and psychological help to be able to deal with this. She also called on the government to come and take the child away.

Her two-month-old baby, Onesipho, which means “the gifted one”, is already an outcast in the community, compared to something that is not human, yet her name carries so much weight and volume.

The grandmother Ntombizakhe Mtshobi, who is 55 years old, says that this is so hard to accept. It’s never been seen before that a two-month-old baby looks this old.

“We have become a laughing stock in the community, I have so many kids and I am not employed and now this happens.”

She says that the only question she has is how will the child grow up to be?

“When I hold her, I burst into tears,” in the words of the devastated grandmother.”

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, September 6, 2021
Accra
moderate rain
76.4 ° F
76.4 °
76.4 °
89 %
2.5mph
100 %
Mon
77 °
Tue
82 °
Wed
81 °
Thu
80 °
Fri
82 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News