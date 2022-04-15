Everything You Must Know About Amina Muaddi, Asap Rocky’s Alleged Side Chic

- Advertisement -

Who is Amina Muaddi? Amina Muaddi is a well-known shoe designer from the Middle East. Rihana was blown away by her talented and exquisite shoes.

Muaddi gained notoriety as her name was linked to A$AP Rocky’s breakup with the same Rihanna.

Muaddi, on the other hand, has a vast list of high-profile clients, and her company aims to redefine women’s footwear.

Amina Muaddi is a 36-year-old Egyptian woman. She quickly established herself as Hollywood’s “go-to designer” for fashionable footwear.

She is a half-Romanian, half-Jordanese woman. Muaddi, on the other hand, was born and raised in Italy.

She’s been focusing on developing the best shoes for ladies since 2012, and she’s become one of the best designers in the world.

How Rihanna met Amina Muaddi

Muaddi, Rihanna’s reacher, designed some shoes for Fenty’s 2020 release.

“Fenty contacted me because Ri liked what I was doing and she was wearing and rocking my shoes brilliantly,” Muaddi explained.

Amina Muaddi, who worked with Rihanna, characterised her as “He’s such a kind guy. When she first created her own business, she sent me some Fenty clothing.”

“When I’m wearing them, I feel incredible. You have that swagger, like if you’re channelling Rihanna.”

Muaddi has 1.2 million Instagram followers. She shared photos of Kylie Jenner, Lady Gaga, and other celebrities wearing her items on social media.

Muaddi’s prominence will continue to rise in the midst of the Rihanna and A$AP Rocky incident.

Amina Muaddi Photos

These are some photos of the beautiful Fenty designer Amina Muaddi.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that the rumour about Asap Rocky and Rihanna’s split is untrue.