Who’s David Tabi? All you need to know about Berla Mundi’s handsome billionaire husband

Following the news of her wedding, many Ghanaians have been left wondering who married the beautiful Berla.



The young man is called David Tabi. He is said to come from a wealthy family with huge interests in the mining sector in Ghana.

David Tabi Profile

David Tabi is believed to be in his late 30s. He was born in Ghana but was flown outside the court to study abroad at around 15 years old to later come and manger her parent’s business empire.

His parents are Mr and Mrs Tabi who are the owners of Barbex Group which is worth around $1 billion in valuation.

Berla Mundi's husband David Tabi is handsome and apart from having a wealthy family background, Berla Mundi's husband also possesses a charming physique.



According to David’s LinkedIn profile, he had his college education at Lincoln School in London, a renowned institution known for its commitment to academic excellence.

It was there that he honed his intellectual skills and developed a global outlook that would serve him well in his future endeavours.

Continuing his pursuit of knowledge, he ventured across the Atlantic to Wilfred Laurier University in Canada, where he earned his first degree.



The educational experience in Canada undoubtedly provided him with a multicultural and diverse environment, contributing to the development of a well-rounded skill set.

For the past 12 years, he has served as the operations manager for Barbex Group, a role that has allowed him to showcase his skills in managing and optimizing business operations.

The operations manager’s tenure with Barbex Group has been marked by a commitment to excellence and a strategic approach to operational efficiency.

His leadership has been instrumental in steering the company through dynamic market conditions, ensuring its continued growth and success.

This revelation about the groom’s background introduces an intriguing facet to the union, suggesting the diverse and unique trajectories that love can navigate.

David Tabi Net Worth

David Tabi, born into affluence, boasts a remarkable net worth estimated at a staggering 2 million USD.



Revelling in luxury, he cruises in the latest and finest automobiles, with his preferred choice being the iconic Rolls Royce.



Beyond vehicular opulence, David Tabi owns an impressive portfolio of real estate, featuring over seven state-of-the-art mansions strategically scattered across the country.



His lifestyle exemplifies an unparalleled fusion of wealth and sophistication.

