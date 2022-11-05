Explained: Why does the Asantehene attend Hogbetsotso of the Anlos?

- Advertisement -

When Ghanaians heard about the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, accepting to honour this year’s Hogbetsotso of the Anslos, many were shocked.

A lot of Ghanaians who are not well-acquainted with the local history between the Ashantis and the Anlos were left in bewilderment.

Since political division and tribal bigotry have created tension and rift between the two ethnic groups, many did not understand why the Asnatehene will accept to visit the Anloland.

Now, this is the history behind why Asantehene will attend Hogbetsotso.

When Torgbui Adeladza II, the former king of Anlo, passed away in 1998, the Asantehene at the time, Otumfuo Opoku Ware II, brought gold dust and other goods for the Awoamefia of Anlo’s funeral.

The Anlo Awoamefia is traditionally interred by the Asantehene.

The two parties’ relationship, which evolved into a military alliance, began in the middle of the 18th century, around 1750. (Damfo Relation).

The Awoamefia and the war councils occasionally communicated with Asantehene’s courthouse through diplomats sent by the Anlo state.

Asantes and the British and their allies had a tense relationship, thus if the Asantes’ commercial ports were directly barred, the Anlos acted as middlemen and provided the Asantes with large amounts of weapons and ammunition.

They also provided salt to Asantes. To cement the alliance between Asante, Anlo, and Akwamu, Asantehene Kofi Karikari later gave a sword to Awadada Axorlu I, the military leader of Anlo.

The sword, which was once part of the Kaklalu Stool of Anlo’s regalia, is still present today. Due to their deep bond, the Anlos were granted a huge tract of land in Kumasi to colonize, and Asantehene gave them the name Anloga or Anloga Junction to honour their former home in the Volta.

They received the title “Anlo Kotoko,” or Kotoko.

A “Royal Anlo Ewe” can now readily join the Asantehene’s circle to carry out rituals during Akwasidae or Odwira in the sacred stool house.

The historic partnership between Asante and Anlo is still in place. Otumfuo Osei Tutu II will be at Anloga on Saturday to observe Hogbetsotso Za.