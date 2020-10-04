Why gang up and try to bring me down- Davido on Wizkid and Burna Boy

Davido has spilled his guts on Bounce Radio Live’s Black Box Interview with host Ebuka about the controversy surrounding him and Nigerian acts Wizkid and Davido.

Undeniably the power trio in Nigerian and African Music right now, Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy are the biggest and most marketable artistes from Africa today.

From Wizkid’s multi-album worldwide deal with RCA Records/Sony Music International to Burna Boy’s deal with Atlantic Records and work with Iconic record producer, P. Diddy on his Twice as Tall album and finally to Davido’s collaboration with Nicki Minaj, the trio have succeeded in taking Afrobeat Music to the world.

However, the bad blood between them never seems to be ending as the competition among them from time to time becomes unhealthy through subtle jabs and name-calling.

Recently, Burna Boy on Snapchat posted a message alluding to the cliched assertion that Davido’s success is majorly predicated on his father’s wealth moments after Davido had shared a post about his upcoming album dubbed A Better Time(ABT).

Davido addressing the post thought that Burna Boy, real name Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu Rex’s comment was a low blow considering that he would never drag Burna’s dad’s name into any kind of controversy out of respect.

The ”IF” hit crooner mentioned that it was completely unnecessary that himself, Burna, and Wizkid would be so petty and not look at the bigger picture.

The Afrobeat star recounted that his beef with Burna started with him sharing a picture of himself and Wizkid with the caption ”Greatest of all Time” which Burna was not happy about- according to a source close to him.

In his opinion, this is the time for all three of them to run the show together and make the most out of the huge international opportunities they all enjoy at the moment.

David further explained that it is needless to fight over the music. He said that he cares too much about his kids and family to be drawn into any violence with either Wiz or Burna.

Speaking to Ebuka, Davido said that he was honestly happy for Burna Boy’s success especially because he had been heavily underrated for so long.

Nonetheless, he insisted that Burna and Wizkid’s little scheme to try and bring him down will not work because he has a clean heart and wishes nobody evil.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

He insinuated that Burna Boy was a hypocrite for getting mad at his post and still hanging out with Wizkid in London.

Finally, the rich kid turned musician denied writing his FEM song about Burna Boy.

He explained that the song is for anyone that tries to undermine his hard work and creativity as a world-acclaimed artiste