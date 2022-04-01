type here...
Abena Korkor blasts Abeiku Santana and Kwame A Plus
Entertainment

Abena Korkor blasts Abeiku Santana and Kwame A Plus

By Armani Brooklyn
Clout chaser Abena Korkor is making headlines once again with her senseless and needless attacks on innocent people.

After accusing Asamoah Gyan, Stonebwoy and Stephen Appiah of sleeping with her just a month ago, the mental health advocate has dropped another chopping list.

This time around, she stepped on the toes of pepper mouth Kwame A Plus and veteran media personality Abeiku Santana.

As wildly claimed by Abena Korkor in a new fast trending video, Abeiku Santana is a very bad kisser.

This statement from Abena Korkor clearly means that she has probably had sex with Abeiku.

As for Kwame A Plus, she mocked him for being dowdy and unfashionable.

In this same video, she also fumed at Nana Aba Anamoah and Serwaa Amihere by accusing them of sleeping around to buy the expensive things they flaunt on the internet.

Tomorrow morning, Abena Korkor will balmed her foolish deeds on her fake bipolar disorder and render an unqualified apology to the people she has dragged.

