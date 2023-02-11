Revealed: SA rapper AKA allegedly killed as payback for tragic fall to death of late fiancée in 2021

According to reports, South African rap artist AKA was shot and killed on purpose in retaliation for the tragic death of his fiancee, Anele Tembe.

In April 2021, AKA’s fiancée, Anele Tembe, died after falling from her hotel room in a Cape Town hotel.

AKA, allegedly, has been on the radar of assailants who feel he played a role in the death of Anele.

Subsequently, he was prohibited from coming to Durban, Florida, where Anele hails from and where her father is almost the leader of the entire space.

AKA had been warned about a dragon on the outskirts of town, but he was unconvinced. When he was with friends, he even shared his current location.

He wanted to make a strong statement about the fact that he was not afraid of the threats on his life and thus decided to go ahead and celebrate his 35th birthday on enemies’ territory.

Anele’s rich father and family have not gotten over the death of their daughter Anele in 2021, and it is heavily alleged in South Africa that AKA was killed out of bitterness for not claiming responsibility for her fiancée’s passing.

The sad incident is reported to have happened in front of YUGO nightclub located in Stamford Hill in Durban (South Africa) where he was set to perform this night as part of his 35th birthday celebration.

It is alleged that AKA was standing outside the nightclub when he was gunned down in a drive-by shooting.

Two unknown cars are believed to have opened fire just before 10 pm.

At the moment, details about the award-winning rapper’s death are scanty as his killers hurriedly fled the scene immediately after shooting him multiple times in the chest.

Fans of the award-winning rapper have taken to their various social media timelines to mourn their music idol and sympathise with the bereaved family.