Wife of Afia Schwar’s alleged Canadian based sugar daddy storms Ghana to face her

The bad blood between Mona Gucci and Afia Schwar is not getting any better by the day as the former has dropped some fresh expose about the latter.

According to the former Link Up host, Afia Schwarzenegger has a sugar daddy based in Canada known as Mr George whom she has been warming his bed.

In a post sighted, Monalisa Abigail Semeha aka Mona Gucci, a popular Ghanaian presenter has unveiled that the wife of Afia’s Canadian based sugar daddy is in town to fight her over the husband.

From the post, Gucci disclosed Schwar begged the man (Mr George) to allow her to use his gold ring for some time following his refusal to pay her an amount of money after sleeping with her.

See his post below;

Mona Gucci post

Take time to watch this video;

Afia, however, in a new video has replied to Mona Gucci in a strong magnitude thus; insulting and threatening her.

We are about to experience another interesting twist and turn on social media between the two….Stay tuned.