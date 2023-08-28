You lack home training” – Kuami Eugene dragged for wearing a shirt and tie to his father’s 40-day observation

Ghanaian singer, Kuami Eugene found himself at the centre of a storm of criticism following his unconventional choice of attire and pinned behaviour at his late father’s 40-day observation.

The event, held at the New Fadama Astro Turf Park, was supposed to be a solemn occasion to remember and honour his father’s memory.

However, Kuami Eugene’s outfit and casual demeanour have sparked a heated debate, leading many to question his actions and the cultural sensitivity of his choices.

Unconventional Attire: A Departure from Tradition

Traditionally, in an African setting, especially during sombre events such as 40-day observations, individuals are expected to dress in a manner that reflects the seriousness of the occasion.

This typically involves wearing a cloth or a kaftan, along with appropriate footwear such as slippers.

However, Kuami Eugene’s decision to wear a black shirt, a tie, and black trousers went against these established norms, raising eyebrows and triggering conversations on social media.

The Clash of Culture and Modernity

The controversy surrounding Kuami Eugene’s choice of attire highlights an ongoing tension between preserving cultural traditions and embracing modernity.

As Ghana and other African countries experience cultural shifts influenced by globalization and evolving fashion trends, clashes between traditional expectations and contemporary choices are becoming more common.

Kuami Eugene’s attire choice could be seen as a representation of this larger debate, with critics arguing that he should have adhered to the cultural norms for such an event.

The Gum-Chewing Incident: Lack of Respect or Innocent Oversight?

In addition to his outfit, Kuami Eugene’s decision to chew gum during the 40-day observation has further fueled the outrage on social media.

Many have interpreted this behavior as disrespectful and inappropriate for a solemn occasion.

While some critics believe it demonstrated a lack of respect for the event and his father’s memory, others have suggested it might have been an innocent oversight on his part.

Social Media Outrage and Cultural Sensitivity

Social media platforms became a battleground for discussions about Kuami Eugene’s actions. Users took to various platforms to express their disappointment, anger, and confusion over his attire and behavior.

The incident also ignited conversations about the importance of cultural sensitivity, especially when it comes to significant life events like funerals and observances.

The singer’s defenders, however, have argued that individuals have the right to express themselves and make personal choices, even during sombre occasions.

They have highlighted that cultural norms are not rigid and can evolve over time. Nonetheless, the intensity of the backlash suggests that the expectations for adhering to tradition remain strong, particularly during such events.

