type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsWife curses husband's sidechick; Duabo starts working on the lady as she...
News

Wife curses husband’s sidechick; Duabo starts working on the lady as she cries and begs for forgiveness (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Wife curses husband's sidechick; Duabo starts working on the lady (Video)
- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian wife has cursed her husband’s side chick for trying to destroy her home.

As alleged by the wife, it was the sidechick who first sent her to a juju man to spiritually destroy her.

READ ALSO: AFCON23: Magic cat reveals the outcome of Ghana vs Mozambique match – Video

Wife curses husband's sidechick; Duabo starts working on the lady (Video)

And she also reiterated by summoning river gods to deal with her on her behalf.

Meanwhile, the two had early clashed and exchanged blows but the sidechick still refused to leave the married man to his wife.

Now, the curse has started working on the side chick and she’s begging for forgiveness to get healed else she will die.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: I didn’t sleep with Rashida – Pastor Prince speaks for the first time; Reveals deep secrets (Video)

READ ALSO: Rashida Black Beauty pregnant after married Pastor Elisha allegedly slept with her in the hotel room

Source:GHpage

TODAY

Monday, January 22, 2024
Accra
clear sky
88.8 ° F
88.8 °
88.8 °
57 %
2.5mph
9 %
Mon
88 °
Tue
87 °
Wed
86 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
87 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more