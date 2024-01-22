Wife curses husband’s sidechick; Duabo starts working on the lady as she cries and begs for forgiveness (Video)

- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian wife has cursed her husband’s side chick for trying to destroy her home.

As alleged by the wife, it was the sidechick who first sent her to a juju man to spiritually destroy her.

And she also reiterated by summoning river gods to deal with her on her behalf.

Meanwhile, the two had early clashed and exchanged blows but the sidechick still refused to leave the married man to his wife.

Now, the curse has started working on the side chick and she’s begging for forgiveness to get healed else she will die.

Watch the video below to know more…

