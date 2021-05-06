An angry wife has taken matters into her own hands and vandalized her husband’s car after she caught him with his mistress.

In a video that has surfaced online, the furious woman was seen destroying her husband’s car with her bare hands.

The wife smashed the car’s windscreen and also completely destroyed the bumper of the car.

The video was taken by eyewitnesses who were amazed by the woman’s actions.

According to reports, the unidentified woman discovered that her husband was having extra-marital affairs with multiple women.

Watch the video below;

This infuriated the woman and decided to ruin her husband’s car when she caught him with his side chick.

It is believed that the woman caught her husband in the company of a young lady believed to be his mistress.