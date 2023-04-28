Wife dies while undergoing abortion to please her husband who doesn’t want another girl child

- Advertisement -

A woman who tried to abort her pregnancy to please her husband who doesn’t want a girl child has reportedly lost her life.

This sad story was first shared on Twitter by a lady who’s believed to be close to the deceased woman who was forced into getting an abortion by her husband who wanted a son.



@_Mayowa_Sam revealed that the couple had three daughters before the recent pregnancy.

The woman’s husband who doesn’t want another girl child, made her undergo an abortion and she died after the procedure.

READ ALSO: Wife’s brothers lash their brother-in-law for constantly beating their sister



It was also gathered that the man has left the woman’s family in the dark since her death.

Read the tweets below to know more…



“This man asked his wife to go for an abortion, saying he is sure she’s carrying another baby girl. The wife died on Tuesday after the abortion. They had only 3 girls.

“The ladies family don’t know his whereabout at the moment.”

This man asked his wife to go for an abortion?, saying he is sure she’s carrying another baby girl. The wife died on Tuesday after the abortion. ?????? — BlackLuna (@_Mayowa_Sam) April 27, 2023

READ ALSO: I’m planning to divorce my caring husband immediately after I complete university – Wife reveals