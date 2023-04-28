type here...
Wife dies while undergoing abortion to please her husband who doesn’t want another girl child

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
A woman who tried to abort her pregnancy to please her husband who doesn’t want a girl child has reportedly lost her life.

This sad story was first shared on Twitter by a lady who’s believed to be close to the deceased woman who was forced into getting an abortion by her husband who wanted a son.


@_Mayowa_Sam revealed that the couple had three daughters before the recent pregnancy.

The woman’s husband who doesn’t want another girl child, made her undergo an abortion and she died after the procedure.

It was also gathered that the man has left the woman’s family in the dark since her death.

“This man asked his wife to go for an abortion, saying he is sure she’s carrying another baby girl. The wife died on Tuesday after the abortion. They had only 3 girls.

“The ladies family don’t know his whereabout at the moment.”

    Source:Ghpage

