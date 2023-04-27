I’m planning to divorce my caring husband immediately after I complete university – Wife reveals

- Advertisement -

A confused wife has anonymously confessed that she’s planning to divorce her husband immediately after she completes university.

According to the wife, although her husband is a hardworking man who makes sure that she lacks nothing but he’s a womaniser and also bad at handling money.

She explained that all that she does is to take care of their toddler son and live a soft life because her hubby pays her fees, and bills and additionally provides every necessary item needed at home.

He has even bought her a car to make her movement in town very easy and comfortable but the fact that he’s a bad manager of money irks her plus his womanizing attitude.

In the anonymous write-up, the wife claimed that she has caught her husband cheating on her on countless occasions – To which he always begs for forgiveness but goes back to cheat again.

Recently, she caught him sending pictures of his credit card to his new lover and this is what broke the camel’s back.

In the latter part of the confession, the wife revealed that her recent cold behaviour towards her husband has given him a hint that she’ll divorce him once she gets her degree.

