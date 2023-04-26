- Advertisement -

Inspector Ahmed Twumasi, the police officer who shot his girlfriend Maa Adwoa to death last Thursday is allegedly battling divorce after he was arrested for homicide.

Inspector Ahmed’s refused to attend her husband’s first court hearing – And reports suggest that she already communicated to her hubby’s family that she’s no longer interested in her marriage to their son hence she has annulled their union.

Police-Officer-and-the-murdered-Maadwoa

READ ALSO: Inspector Ahmed confesses to shooting Maa Adwoa 6 times to death (Video)

On 20th April, Inspector Ahmed Twumasi shot his girlfriend Maa Adwoa 6 times to death for allegedly cheating on him.

As confessed by Inspector Ahmed Twumasi himself who made his first court appearance yesterday, it’s true that he shot Maa Adwoa 6 times but it wasn’t his intention to kill her.

Additionally, the suspect told the court that the deceased owed him GHC5,000, which she had refused to pay back.

READ ALSO: Maa Adwoa’s best friend who called her for Inspector Ahmed to shoot to death allegedly arrested

After the specifics of the offense were read in English and translated into Twi, the presiding magistrate, His Worship Buabin Quansah, asked the defendant if he had anything to say.

After taking off his black facemask, the accused—who was then dressed in an orange T-shirt over a pair of jeans shorts and slippers—told the court while crying and sobbing that he had not intended to murder his lover despite shooting her five times in the chest and belly.

Stay tuned for more updates on this developing divorce story…

READ ALSO: Maa Adwoa owed me Ghc 5000 – Inspector Ahmed alleges (Video)