An estranged wife arguing with her husband’s pregnant side chick in the DPO’s office has caused an uproar on social media.

In a video that has gone viral, the wife identified as Katherine Daramola was seen in a heated argument with her husband’s mistress while he looked unconcerned.

Katherine accused her husband of abandoning her and their four children in the United States of America to live with his mistress in the house they (Katherine & husband) built.

According to Katherine, they have been married for 25 years and her husband is living with his side chick in a house they jointly acquired.

She revealed that she contributed 75 per cent of the money spent on the house and also furnished it.

Katherine angrily added that she has thrown her husband’s mistress (Abisoye) items out of her house.

Abisoye was also seen raining insults on Katherine, describing her as an illiterate adding that she is jealous of their relationship.

The side chick who was also very furious threatened not to leave the house as she is currently pregnant with Katherine’s husband.

Well, Mr Daramola explained that her wife sacked him out of their house in America which was why he relocated to Nigeria.

Mr Adetokunbo Daramola, who is a businessman explained to the DPO that everything his wife said about him is false